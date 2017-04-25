Narayani Steels: Outcome of board meeting

1.The Board has discussed and accepted the resignation of Ms. Nisha Rathor from the position of Company Secretary of the Company. 2.The Board has discussed the matter and approved the appointment of Mr. Arun Kumar Meher as Company Secretary of the Company. 3.The Board authorized Mr. Bivor Bagaria, Director of the Company to Certify, digitally sign and file the necessary e-Form along with required documents.Source : BSE