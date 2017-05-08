Naraingarh Sugar Mills' board meeting on May 12, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI ( Listing obligations & disclosure requirements ) Regulations 2015 a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 12th May,2017 at 03.30 p.m. at the registered office of the company at P.O. Shahzadpur, Teh., Naraingarh, Distt. Ambala – 134 202 (Hr.) to consider & approve the Quarterly results for the period ending 31st March 2017Source : BSE