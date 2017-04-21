Nandan Denim's director Pradeep Kumar Shrivastava resign

Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have on 20th April, 2017 passed the following item through Circular Resolution: 1.Acceptance of resignation tendered by Mr. Pradeep Kumar Shrivastava as a Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f. 15th April, 2017.Source : BSE