Nandan Denim's board meeting on May 29, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in view of the above, as per Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from immediate effect i.e. from Monday, 1st May, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the financial results are made public on 29th May, 2017.Source : BSE