Nandan Denim's board meeting on December 11, 2017

The Company has informed the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the period ended 30th September, 2017. Since the Company is adopting IND AS for the first time for the financial year 2017-18, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 will be considered by the Board in the aforesaid upcoming Board Meeting, as per the relaxation given under SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016.