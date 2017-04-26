Nandan Auto's board meeting on May 05, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on the 05th May, 2017 at 02:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1.To shift registered office of the company to 6, 2nd floor baronet complex, Ramnagar, Sabarmati, Ahmedbad-5. 2.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE