Nam Securities' board meeting held on August 30, 2017

Please be informed that Meeting of Board of Director of the Company will be held on August 30, 2017 at it is registered office at LGF, 410, Sector 31, Gurugram – 122001, Haryana at 11.00 AM to consider and approve the following:1.To consider and approve the Notice of AGM, Draft Directors' Report along with Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017 to be submitted to the Shareholders.2.To Consider and fix day, time and place for the Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and other connected matters.3.To Consider and fix the date for closure of the register of members and share transfer books for purpose of 23rd Annual General Meeting and other connected matters.4.Also to consider any other matter with the permission of Chair.Your are requested to kindly take on record of the same.