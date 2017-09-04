App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nalwa Sons' AGM on September 28, 2017

Forty-Sixth AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at N.C. Jindal Public School, Road No. 73, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi - 110026 at 3:30 p.m.

A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members / Register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date i.e. September 21, 2017 shall be entitled to avail the facility o

Nalwa Sons' AGM on September 28, 2017
Forty-Sixth AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at N.C. Jindal Public School, Road No. 73, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi - 110026 at 3:30 p.m.

A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members / Register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date i.e. September 21, 2017 shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as voting at the AGM by way of ballot paper.

The remote e-voting period will commence on Monday, 25th September, 2017 from 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ends on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (IST). The remote e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL thereafter.

The Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 19, 2017 to September 20, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.