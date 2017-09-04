Nalwa Sons' AGM on September 28, 2017

Forty-Sixth AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at N.C. Jindal Public School, Road No. 73, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi - 110026 at 3:30 p.m.A person whose name is recorded in the Register of Members / Register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date i.e. September 21, 2017 shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as voting at the AGM by way of ballot paper.The remote e-voting period will commence on Monday, 25th September, 2017 from 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ends on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (IST). The remote e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL thereafter.The Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 19, 2017 to September 20, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE