May 24, 2017 11:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nagreeka Export: Outcome of board meeting
Please find enclosed herewith the statement of Audited Results of the Company for the quarter ended and also year ended 31st March, 2017. It may please be noted that the Board approved the audited results at its meeting held today at 4.00 P.M and did not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2017.
