May 16, 2017 02:08 PM IST

Nagreeka Capital's board meeting preponed on May 24, 2017

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, at 4.00 P.M, will be held at it's Registered Office at 18, R.N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata - 700001 on May 24, 2017.

Nagreeka Capital's board meeting preponed on May 24, 2017
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, at 4.00 P.M, will be held at it's Registered Office at 18, R.N. Mukherjee Road, Kolkata - 700001 on May 24, 2017 at 5.00 P.M. to consider, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation to the share holders regarding payment of dividend, if any, for the F.Y. 2016-17.

Further, the 'Trading Window' as defined in the Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading will remain closed, for all Directors / Officers / Designated Employees / Promoters in connection with the approval of the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017, from May 19, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

