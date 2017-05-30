Nagpur Power: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nagpur Power And Industries Limited at its board meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2017 approved the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.In pursuance of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016 attached please find the following:a) Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of Nagpur Power And Industries Limited for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Statements of Assets and Liabilities for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.b) Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of Nagpur Power And Industries Limited for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.c) A declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(LODR), (Amendment) Regulations 2016 with respect to Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 (Standalone and Consolidated).Further, the board approved the following resolutions in pursuance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20151.Re-appointment of Mr. Gautam Khandelwal as Executive Chairman of the Company w.e.f July 01, 2017 subject to shareholder's approval.2.Appointment of Mr. Ajit Parundekar as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Director).The Meeting of the Board of Directors Commenced at 4:00 PM and Concluded at 7:15 PM.Source : BSE