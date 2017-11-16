Nagarjuna Oil Refinery director S R Ramakrishnan resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Company has received letter dated October 21, 2017 today, i.e. on November 15, 2017 from Mr. S R Ramakrishnan resigning as an Independent Director of the Company due to personal and health reasons.Request you to kindly take the above information on record.Source : BSE