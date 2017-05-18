May 18, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nagarjuna Oil Refinery's board meeting on May 26, 2017
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company will be considering the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 at their meeting scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500 082.
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company will be considering the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 at their meeting scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017 at the Registered Office of the company, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500 082.Source : BSE