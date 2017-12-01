Nagarjuna Agritech's board meeting on December 7, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 07th December, 2017 at registered office of the Company to consider, inter alia and take on record the un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30th September, 2017.
