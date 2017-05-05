App
May 05, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nagarjuna Agrichem's board meeting postponed to May 27, 2017

The Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, 20th day of May, 2017 has been rescheduled to Saturday, the 27th day of May, 2017.

In continuance to the notice for Board Meeting issued vide letter dated 21st April, 2017 to the Stock Exchanges, the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, 20th day of May, 2017 has been rescheduled to Saturday, the 27th day of May, 2017.Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th day of May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended and the Company's ‘Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring & Reporting of Trading by Insiders', the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from the start of business hours of 05th May,2017 till the end of business hours of 29thMay, 2017Source : BSE

