Apr 21, 2017 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nagarjuna Agrichem's board meeting on May 20, 2017

We wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 20th day of May, 2017 at its Registered Office to consider, approve and take on record inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 20th day of May, 2017 at its Registered Office to consider, approve and take on record inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended and the Company's ‘Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring & Reporting of Trading by Insiders', the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from the start of business hours of 01st May, 2017 till the end of business hours of 22nd May, 2017.Source : BSE

