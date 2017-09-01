Sep 01, 2017 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
N2N Tech: Outcome of board meeting
we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held today, fixed the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on September 29, 2017 (Friday), and for the said purpose, the Company has fixed the Annual Book Closure period for the AGM, Record date and E-voting periodSource : BSE