Mystic Electronics' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 05:00 PM at the registered office of the Company i.e. 401/A, Pearl Arcade, Opp. P. K. Jewellers, Dawood Baug Lane, Off. J. P. Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai - 400058.Source : BSE