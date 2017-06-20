App
Jun 19, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on June 19, 2017.

Mystic Electr: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 19th June, 2017, have discussed, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

In pursuance to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 along with the Auditor's Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Declaration for audit report with unmodified opinion.

The financial results of the Company would be made available on the website of the Company, www.mystic-electronics.com . The publication of the audited financial results of the Company will be made in the newspapers accordingly.

Kindly, note that the meeting commenced at 07. 00 P.M. and concluded at 07.55 P.M.
Source : BSE

