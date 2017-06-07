Mystic Electr: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform that the adjourned Board Meeting which was supposed to be held today i.e. 6th June, 2017 at the registered office of the Company for adoption of audited accounts for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 hereby stands cancelled due to lack of quorum.Intimation of new Board Meeting shall be sent to Exchange as and when it is scheduled.Source : BSE