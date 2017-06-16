App
Jun 16, 2017 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We would like to inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 19th June, 2017 at 07:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company.

Mystic Electr's board meeting on June 19, 2017
With reference to our intimation dated 30th May, 2017 followed by 6th June, 2017, we would like to inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 19th June, 2017 at 07:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

