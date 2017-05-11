MVL's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th May, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at MVL iPark, 6th Floor, Near Red Cross Society, Chandan Nagar, Sector-15(II), Gurgaon-122001, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter & financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE