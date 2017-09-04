MVL's AGM on September 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 10th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 12:30 PM at Executive Club, 439, Village Shahoorpur, P.O. Fatehpur Beri, New Delhi-110074 to transact the businesses as set out in the notice of the 10th Annual General Meeting.Notice is further given that:-1.Cut-off date for establishing the entitlement for receiving the Notice and Annual Report shall be 25th August, 2017.2.Cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members entitled to vote electronically at the 10th Annual General Meeting shall 20th September, 2017.3.Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 22nd September, 2017 to Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 both days inclusive) for the purpose of 10th Annual General Meeting to be held on 27th September, 2017.Source : BSE