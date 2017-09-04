App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MVL's AGM on September 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 10th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 12:30 PM at Executive Club, 439, Village Shahoorpur, P.O. Fatehpur Beri, New Delhi-110074 to transact the businesses as set out in the notice of the 10th Annual General Meeting.

Notice is further given that:-

1.Cut-off date for establishin

MVL's AGM on September 27, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 10th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 12:30 PM at Executive Club, 439, Village Shahoorpur, P.O. Fatehpur Beri, New Delhi-110074 to transact the businesses as set out in the notice of the 10th Annual General Meeting.

Notice is further given that:-

1.Cut-off date for establishing the entitlement for receiving the Notice and Annual Report shall be 25th August, 2017.

2.Cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members entitled to vote electronically at the 10th Annual General Meeting shall 20th September, 2017.

3.Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 22nd September, 2017 to Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 both days inclusive) for the purpose of 10th Annual General Meeting to be held on 27th September, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.