Aug 23, 2017 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Muthoot Finance's AGM Scheduled on September 20, 2017
The Notice of 20th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company scheduled at Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall, Fine Arts Avenue, Fore Shore Road, Kochi, Kerala – 682 016 on Wednesday, 20th September 2017 at 10.30 a.m.
Source : BSE
