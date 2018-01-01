Muthoot Capital Services' board meeting on January 13, 2018

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Capital Services Limited will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Novotel Hotel, Near Infopark Kannadivalavu, Kakkanad - Edachira Road, Kakkanad, Kochi - 682 030, Kerala, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.The trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company by the Directors and Designated Persons, pursuant to the Insider Trading Code, will be closed from Monday, January 01, 2018 to Monday, January 15, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE