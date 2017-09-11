Muthoot Capital Services: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 09th September, 2017, had considered and approved raising of equity capital by the Company upto an amount of Rs. 200.00 crores, through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to the approval of shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and other applicable statutory/regulatory approvals and requirements.It may please be noted that the meeting commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m.Source : BSE