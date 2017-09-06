Muthoot Capital Services' meeting on September 9, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 09th September, 2017 to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities by the Company inter alia through Qualified Institutions Placement ("QIP"), or any other permissible mode, subject to shareholders' approval as applicable and other statutory/regulatory approvals and requirements.It may also be noted that the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday, 31st August, 2017 to Monday, 11th September, 2017 (both days inclusive). This communication had already been circulated to all the Designated Persons of the Company.Source : BSE