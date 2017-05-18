May 18, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Music Broadcast's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Music Broadcast Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE