Murudeshwar Ceramics: Outcome of board meeting

May 24, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have decided the following at their meeting held today May 24, 2017 1.To reappoint Mr. Satish Rama Shetty as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of three years w.e.f. June 27, 2017. The said re-appointment was recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at their meeting held today. The said reappointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 is attached and marked as Annexure-A 2.To appoint M/s. SB Shetty & Co, Chartered Accountants, Hubli as internal auditor of the Company to conduct internal audit for the Financial year 2017-18. Brief profile of the internal auditors is attached and marked as Annexure-B. 3.The Company's new unit established at Sira, Tumkur has started its trial production. This intimation is being made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

