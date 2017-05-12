May 12, 2017 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Munoth Fin Serv's board meeting held on May 23, 2017The Year Ended March 31, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at Chennai on Tuesday, the 23rd May 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Munoth Financial Services LImited hereby wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at Chennai on Tuesday, the 23rd May 2017 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE