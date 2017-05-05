May 05, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Munjal Showa to consider dividend
Munjal Showa Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of director of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2017, to consider and approve, the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.
