Munak Chemicals' board meeting on May 30, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the following business: 1.To consider, adopt and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To accept the resignation of M/s. S. C. Dewan & Co., Statutory Auditor of the company. 3.To appoint M/s. Hemant C. Parikh & Co., as a Statutory Auditor of the Company for Financial year 2016-17 to fill up the casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. S. C. Dewan & Co. 4.Any other business with the permission of chair. Moreover Company is hereby informing that Trading Window of the Company will remain close from 24th May, 2017 to 01st June, 2017 both days inclusive.