HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 18, 2017 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Multipurpose: Outcome of AGM

Proceeding of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Limited held on, September 18, 2017 at 02.00 p.m at Corporate Office of the Company at D-2, Kalindi Colony, New Delhi- 110065 and concluded on 04.00 p.m.

