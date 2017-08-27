Aug 23, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Multipurpose's AGM on September 18, 2017
Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of the members of Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Limited will be held at D-2, Kalindi Colony, New Delhi-110065 on Monday, the 18th September, 2017 at 02.00 p.m.
