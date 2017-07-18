Multipurpose's board meeting on July 25, 2017

Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, be and is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 25th Day of July, 2017, at 11:30 A.M., at the Corporate office of the Company at D-2, Kalindi Colony, New Delhi-110065 to consider unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ending June 30, 2017.Source : BSE