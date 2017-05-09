May 09, 2017 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Multiplus Holdings to consider dividend
Multiplus Holdings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the Quarter ending March 31, 2017.
Multiplus Holdings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve following business:
1. To consider and approve the audited financial statements for the Quarter ending March 31, 2017.
2. To approve and declare Dividend.Source : BSE
1. To consider and approve the audited financial statements for the Quarter ending March 31, 2017.
2. To approve and declare Dividend.Source : BSE