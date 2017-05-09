May 09, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Multiplus Holding's board meeting on May 27, 2017
We hereby inform you that Board Meeting (Meeting Number : 2017-2018/BM-1) of MULTIPLUS HOLDINGS LTD will be held on Saturday 27/05/2017 at B-101,Bhaveshwar Plaza, LBS Marg, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai-400086 at 03.00 P.M.Source : BSE