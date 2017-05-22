Multibase India: Outcome of board meeting

Please note that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 22, 2017 have: 1.Have considered and taken on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017 along with the Auditor's report; issued by M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company; in accordance with provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. 2.Have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2016-17. 3.Have approved the appointment Mr. Vipul Babu (DIN 07737345) as Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 22nd May 2017. Brief profile is attached.Source : BSE