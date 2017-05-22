App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Multibase India: Outcome of board meeting

Please note that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 22, 2017.


Please note that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 22, 2017 have: 1.Have considered and taken on record the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017 along with the Auditor's report; issued by M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company; in accordance with provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. 2.Have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2016-17. 3.Have approved the appointment Mr. Vipul Babu (DIN 07737345) as Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 22nd May 2017. Brief profile is attached.Source : BSE

