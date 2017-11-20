App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukta Arts' board meeting on November 29, 2017

Board Meeting for Q2 financial results to be held on 29th November 2017.

 
 
Board Meeting for Q2 financial results to be held on 29th November 2017.

At 11:45 hrs Mukta Arts was quoting at Rs 89.95, up Rs 0.50, or 0.56 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 120.00 and 52-week low Rs 76.50 on 22 June, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.04 percent below its 52-week high and 17.58 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 203.15 crore. Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.