Mukta Arts' board meeting on November 29, 2017

Board Meeting for Q2 financial results to be held on 29th November 2017.

At 11:45 hrs Mukta Arts was quoting at Rs 89.95, up Rs 0.50, or 0.56 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 120.00 and 52-week low Rs 76.50 on 22 June, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 25.04 percent below its 52-week high and 17.58 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 203.15 crore. Source : BSE