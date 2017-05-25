App
May 25, 2017 10:34 AM IST

Mukesh Babu Financial Services to consider dividend
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, for the purpose of considering Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend for financial year 2016-17 and Quarterly Financial Results for period ended March 31, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.

In this connection, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for the Specified Persons from May 18, 2017 to June 02, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

