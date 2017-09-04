Sep 04, 2017 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mudunuru: Outcome of board meeting
1. Un-audited Financial Results of the company as per Ind AS for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 has
noted the Limited review report of auditors thereon.
2. The Notice, Director's Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance Report
for the year ended March 31, 2017.
3. To convene the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the members of Company on Friday, the 29nd day of
3. To convene the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the members of Company on Friday, the 29nd day of
September, 2017 at 09.00 A.M at the Registered office of the company situated at 201, 2nd Floor, C
Scape, # 7-5-176/1, MIG-1, Maitreyinagar Layout, Beach Road Pandurangapuram, Vishakhapatnam,
Andhra Pradesh – 530003.
4. Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting will be from 23.09.2017 to 29.09.2017 (both
days inclusive).
5. Appointment of Mr. S. Sarveswar Reddy, Practicing company secretary, as a scrutinizer for conducting
e-voting in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
