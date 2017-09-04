Mudunuru: Outcome of board meeting

1. Un-audited Financial Results of the company as per Ind AS for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 hasnoted the Limited review report of auditors thereon.2. The Notice, Director's Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance Reportfor the year ended March 31, 2017.3. To convene the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the members of Company on Friday, the 29nd day ofSeptember, 2017 at 09.00 A.M at the Registered office of the company situated at 201, 2nd Floor, CScape, # 7-5-176/1, MIG-1, Maitreyinagar Layout, Beach Road Pandurangapuram, Vishakhapatnam,Andhra Pradesh – 530003.4. Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting will be from 23.09.2017 to 29.09.2017 (bothdays inclusive).5. Appointment of Mr. S. Sarveswar Reddy, Practicing company secretary, as a scrutinizer for conductinge-voting in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE