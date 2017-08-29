Mudunuru's board meeting on September 02, 2017

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Mudunuru Limited will be held on Saturday, the 2nd day of September, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at 201, 2nd Floor, C Scape, # 7-5-176/1, MIG-1, Maitreyinagar Layout, Beach Road Pandurangapuram, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - 530003 to consider the following:1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.20173. To approve the notice of 23rd Annual General Meeting of the company and to fix date, time and venue of the company.4. To fix the book closure dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.5. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE