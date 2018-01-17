App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 17, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mudit Finlease's board meeting on January 24, 2018

This is to inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of Mudit Finlease Limited will be held on Wednesday 24th January, 2018.

 
 
This is to inform you that, the meeting of Board of Directors of Mudit Finlease Limited will be held on Wednesday 24th January, 2018 at 03:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 17, New Rohtak Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi-110005, inter alia to transact following business.

1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.

2. To take note of the sad demise of Mr. Sushil Chandra Mehrotra (DIN: 00161905), Independent Director of the Company.

3. any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Further in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors, and designated personnel of the Company from 18th January, 2018 till 26th January, 2018 (both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

