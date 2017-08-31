Aug 31, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mudit Finlease's AGM on September 28, 2017
This is to inform that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28th September 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company 17, New Rohtak Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi-110005 to transact the Ordinary and Special Business as set out in the Notice of the AGM.
This is to inform that the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28th September 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company 17, New Rohtak Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi-110005 to transact the Ordinary and Special Business as set out in the Notice of the AGM.Source : BSE