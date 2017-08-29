MTNL's AGM on September 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we write to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting of MTNL will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 11:30 AM at the Auditorium, Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan, 9 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.The following information with regard to Book – Closure and E- voting details are also submitted for your kind information:-S.No. Activities DATE/Date time1 Date & Time of AGM 27th September 2017 at 11:30 AM2 Book Closure Start Date 21st September 20173 Book Closure End Date 27th September 20174 Cut-off Date for Casting for E-voting 20th September 20175 E-Voting Start Date & Time 24th September 2017 at 9:00AM6 E-Voting End Date & Time 26th September 2017 at 5:00 PMWe are forwarding the soft copy of Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of MTNL along with copy of Annual Report in PDF format for your reference and record.Kindly take the above information on record.Thanking You,Yours faithfully(S.R.Sayal)Company SecretarySource : BSE