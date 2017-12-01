MT Educare: Outcome of board meeting

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter 'SEBI (LODR) Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on 30th November, 2017 :a. approved the appointment of Mr. Sandesh Naik, as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) upon recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee of the Company, with effect from 30th November, 2017b. accepted the resignation of Mr. Dinesh Darji from the position of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 30th November, 2017c. approved the appointment of Mr. Raju M. Bamane, as Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 30th November, 2017Source : BSE