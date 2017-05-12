MT Educare: Outcome of board meeting

This is with reference to our letter bearing number MTEL/DD/2017/038 dated 11th May, 2017 submitted for the outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 11th May, 2017, we hereby submit the revised Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 for following reasons: 1.Revision in the Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 due to some technical error in the excel file. However due to such revision there is no impact on the revenue and profit figures of the Company. 2.Revision in the formats of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company from the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 as per Schedule III of Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 issued by SEBI. Further, except the above changes, there is no revision in the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date as submitted earlier. We are enclosing herewith the following: 1.Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on that date. 2.Auditors' Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. 3.Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report/Statement of Impact for Modified Opinion.Source : BSE