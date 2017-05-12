App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MT Educare: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 11th May, 2017.

MT Educare: Outcome of board meeting
This is with reference to our letter bearing number MTEL/DD/2017/038 dated 11th May, 2017 submitted for the outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 11th May, 2017, we hereby submit the revised Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 for following reasons: 1.Revision in the Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 due to some technical error in the excel file. However due to such revision there is no impact on the revenue and profit figures of the Company. 2.Revision in the formats of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company from the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 as per Schedule III of Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016 issued by SEBI. Further, except the above changes, there is no revision in the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date as submitted earlier. We are enclosing herewith the following: 1.Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on that date. 2.Auditors' Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. 3.Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report/Statement of Impact for Modified Opinion.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.