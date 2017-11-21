MT Educare's board meeting on December 11, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30thSeptember, 2017.Source : BSE