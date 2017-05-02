MT Educare's board meeting on May 11, 2017

App
May 02, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 ofSecurities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 11thMay, 2017,inter alia, to considerand approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31stMarch, 2017. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from 2ndMay, 2017 and re-open on 15thMay, 2017. The communication has been circulated to all Directors, Officers and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

