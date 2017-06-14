MSP Steel's board meeting on June 17, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 17th June, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company interalia, to consider the following matters:1.To convene Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company for seeking shareholder's approval, for the offer and issue of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) on Preferential Basis to be allotted collectively to the lenders , as per applicable laws and extant regulations pursuant to implementation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) S4A Scheme as agreed by the lenders in their joint lenders forum (JLF) held on 2nd June,2017;2. To consider and approve such other matters, as may be required, for the above purpose;This is for your information and record.Source : BSE