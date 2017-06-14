App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 14, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSP Steel's board meeting on June 17, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 17th June, 2017

MSP Steel's board meeting on June 17, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 17th June, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company interalia, to consider the following matters:

1.To convene Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company for seeking shareholder's approval, for the offer and issue of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) on Preferential Basis to be allotted collectively to the lenders , as per applicable laws and extant regulations pursuant to implementation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) S4A Scheme as agreed by the lenders in their joint lenders forum (JLF) held on 2nd June,2017;
2. To consider and approve such other matters, as may be required, for the above purpose;


This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.